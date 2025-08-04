Bravias Capital Group LLC Sells 239 Shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST)

Bravias Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 21.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 885 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 0.7% of Bravias Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Bravias Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 12.4% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. F&V Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,095,000. Curat Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.0% in the first quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $980.00, for a total transaction of $536,060.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 11,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,300,380. This trade represents a 4.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Callans sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,002.77, for a total value of $3,008,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 58,543 shares in the company, valued at $58,705,164.11. This represents a 4.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,547 shares of company stock valued at $9,472,510 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

NASDAQ COST opened at $952.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $983.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $984.69. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a 1 year low of $793.00 and a 1 year high of $1,078.23. The company has a market cap of $422.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.03, a PEG ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.96.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The retailer reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $63.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.93 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $975.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $1,150.00 to $1,225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $1,075.00 to $1,060.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,037.48.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

