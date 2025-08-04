Bravias Capital Group LLC Purchases 188 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Bravias Capital Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Bravias Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Bravias Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,183,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,243,000 after purchasing an additional 403,326 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 2,427,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,914,000 after buying an additional 246,944 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,541,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,073,000 after buying an additional 57,743 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,399,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,587,000 after buying an additional 54,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,397,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,133,000 after acquiring an additional 29,291 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of VO stock opened at $281.94 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $223.65 and a 12-month high of $289.98. The company has a market capitalization of $84.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $278.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.18.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

