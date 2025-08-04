Blair William & Co. IL Increases Stock Position in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 793,097 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,941 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.14% of Samsara worth $30,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IOT. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,492,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Samsara by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after purchasing an additional 58,173 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Samsara by 372.7% in the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 374,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,349,000 after purchasing an additional 295,166 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Samsara by 294.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 15,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Samsara by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Samsara alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John Bicket sold 45,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $1,776,963.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1,395,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,958,068.49. This trade represents a 3.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sanjit Biswas sold 35,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total transaction of $1,384,576.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 978,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,814,984.26. This represents a 3.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,691,872 shares of company stock worth $111,982,470. Corporate insiders own 46.49% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IOT opened at $36.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.73 and a beta of 1.62. Samsara Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.40 and a 1-year high of $61.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.90.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $366.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.44 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 9.04% and a negative return on equity of 11.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Samsara Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IOT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Samsara from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Piper Sandler set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Samsara and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Samsara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Samsara from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $45.00 target price on shares of Samsara in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.64.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Samsara

Samsara Profile

(Free Report)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.