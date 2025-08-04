Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 378 Shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its stake in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Stantec were worth $13,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Stantec by 632.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Stantec by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Stantec in the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Stantec during the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Stantec during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STN shares. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stantec in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Stantec in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stantec in a report on Friday, July 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Stantec in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Stantec stock opened at $108.59 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Stantec Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.18 and a 12 month high of $113.50. The stock has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.87 and a beta of 1.03.

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Stantec had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 5.01%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stantec Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.1612 per share. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.27%.

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

