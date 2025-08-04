Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 29,481 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 34.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,343 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 29,481 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Workday were worth $12,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,645 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Workday in the 1st quarter valued at $290,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,055 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,486,000 after purchasing an additional 8,093 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Workday by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Workday

In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.59, for a total transaction of $1,437,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 178,418 shares in the company, valued at $42,747,168.62. The trade was a 3.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 451 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.86, for a total transaction of $105,921.86. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 42,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,093,578.22. This represents a 1.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 329,005 shares of company stock worth $79,203,523 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Workday Trading Down 3.1%

WDAY opened at $222.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.33 billion, a PE ratio of 122.77, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.24. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.81 and a 1-year high of $294.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $239.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.10.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Workday had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WDAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective (down from $255.00) on shares of Workday in a report on Thursday, July 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Workday from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.88.

Workday Company Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Articles

