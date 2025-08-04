Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Stock Holdings in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its stake in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 16.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 166,707 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 32,753 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $16,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 54,924,230 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,011,796,000 after acquiring an additional 9,174,682 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $817,759,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,128,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,292,989,000 after acquiring an additional 5,348,790 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 167.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,690,198 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $519,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563,942 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 218.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,552,921 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $446,596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124,533 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $86.86 on Monday. Starbucks Corporation has a one year low of $72.72 and a one year high of $117.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.73 billion, a PE ratio of 37.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.02.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The coffee company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.14). Starbucks had a net margin of 7.18% and a negative return on equity of 36.23%. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 105.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.27.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

