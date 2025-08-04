Bank of Nova Scotia Buys 31,000 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) by 27.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $13,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Amedisys by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 310 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 334 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 68.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 348 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 100.0% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 386 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Amedisys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 94.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Amedisys Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of Amedisys stock opened at $98.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.33, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.20. Amedisys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.15 and a 52-week high of $99.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.15. Amedisys had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $621.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMED has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Amedisys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th.

Get Our Latest Report on AMED

About Amedisys

(Free Report)

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.