Banco Santander S.A. Raises Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 98.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $3,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AZO. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 13 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. 92.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other news, CFO Jamere Jackson sold 2,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,728.05, for a total value of $9,737,666.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,591,877.35. This represents a 85.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,708.93, for a total transaction of $101,995,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 8,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,696,515.78. The trade was a 76.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,862 shares of company stock worth $126,058,789. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $3,858.37 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,707.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,620.79. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,898.57 and a 12-month high of $3,919.50. The stock has a market cap of $64.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.38.
AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $35.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $37.07 by ($1.71). AutoZone had a net margin of 13.56% and a negative return on equity of 56.07%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $36.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.
