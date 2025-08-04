Banco Santander S.A. Increases Position in Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY)

Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 33.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,750 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Sony were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SONY. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Sony by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sony by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 16,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Sony by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in shares of Sony by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 14,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Sony by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 138,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Sony Stock Performance

Shares of SONY stock opened at $24.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.70. Sony Corporation has a one year low of $15.96 and a one year high of $26.94. The firm has a market cap of $147.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SONY. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Sony in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Sony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

About Sony

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

