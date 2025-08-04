Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,863 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.11% of Axon Enterprise worth $46,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AXON. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at about $480,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 697.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,434 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at about $454,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at about $583,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at about $411,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AXON opened at $742.47 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $764.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $657.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market cap of $57.80 billion, a PE ratio of 179.34, a P/E/G ratio of 82.76 and a beta of 1.36. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a 1-year low of $279.02 and a 1-year high of $830.21.

Insider Transactions at Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.07. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $603.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Axon Enterprise’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 5,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total value of $4,493,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 17,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,482,400. The trade was a 25.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Joshua Isner sold 905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $776.39, for a total transaction of $702,632.95. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 268,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,643,166.65. The trade was a 0.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,642 shares of company stock valued at $25,090,528 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $726.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $820.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $600.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $772.08.

Axon Enterprise Profile

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Featured Articles

