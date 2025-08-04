Avalon Trust Co Makes New $47,000 Investment in Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA)

Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Sila Realty Trust by 94.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,133,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487,337 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sila Realty Trust by 240.0% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,125,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,699,000 after buying an additional 1,500,624 shares during the period. Conversant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Sila Realty Trust by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Conversant Capital LLC now owns 1,924,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,792,000 after purchasing an additional 115,552 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sila Realty Trust by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 772,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,645,000 after purchasing an additional 104,634 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sila Realty Trust by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 667,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,231,000 after purchasing an additional 90,060 shares during the period.

Sila Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SILA opened at $24.94 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Sila Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.29 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.23 and a beta of 0.01.

Sila Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Sila Realty Trust Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.4%. Sila Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 258.06%.

Sila Realty Trust, Inc, headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a net lease real estate investment trust with a strategic focus on investing in the large, growing, and resilient healthcare sector. The Company invests in high quality healthcare facilities along the continuum of care, which, we believe, generate predictable, durable, and growing income streams.

