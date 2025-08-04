Assetmark Inc. Boosts Stake in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,319 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 133.1% in the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 12,681 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 7,240 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Seagate Technology by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,964 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 278,831 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $23,687,000 after buying an additional 25,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,626,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $154.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $32.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.50. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 1 year low of $63.19 and a 1 year high of $157.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.87.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The data storage provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 169.60% and a net margin of 16.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 42.54%.

Seagate Technology announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 22nd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the data storage provider to purchase up to 21.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas Exane raised Seagate Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagate Technology

In other news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.66, for a total transaction of $2,893,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 498,710 shares in the company, valued at $72,143,388.60. This represents a 3.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephanie Tilenius sold 2,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.04, for a total transaction of $344,811.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 12,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,567,721.76. The trade was a 18.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 395,516 shares of company stock worth $47,831,398 in the last 90 days. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

