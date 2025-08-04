Argent Trust Co Purchases 642 Shares of Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES)

Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,055 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $2,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Ares Management by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,109,070 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,258,519,000 after purchasing an additional 807,361 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 394.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 766,267 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $135,652,000 after buying an additional 611,414 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 443.8% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 383,209 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,839,000 after buying an additional 312,742 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,727,597 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $659,896,000 after buying an additional 302,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,753,779 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,903,741,000 after buying an additional 223,919 shares in the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ARES opened at $183.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $59.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.40. Ares Management Corporation has a 52 week low of $110.63 and a 52 week high of $200.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $174.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.55.

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Ares Management had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 16.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ares Management Corporation will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is currently 258.96%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ARES. Wolfe Research set a $193.00 price target on shares of Ares Management and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Monday, July 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $197.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Monday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.50.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 107,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total transaction of $17,344,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,400,000 shares in the company, valued at $225,876,000. This trade represents a 7.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David B. Kaplan sold 33,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.12, for a total transaction of $5,472,902.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 873,145 shares of company stock worth $146,204,353 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

