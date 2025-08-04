Argent Trust Co Has $3.60 Million Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Argent Trust Co decreased its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 86,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $3,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Schlumberger by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,986,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,913,312,000 after buying an additional 5,225,828 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 3,112.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,627,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $139,059,000 after buying an additional 3,514,134 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,737,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,101,804,000 after buying an additional 3,119,543 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 817.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,694,494 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,967,000 after buying an additional 1,509,852 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,507,000. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

SLB opened at $33.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $44.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.78 and a 200 day moving average of $37.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.31. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $46.16.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 39.04%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SLB shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.28.

In other news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $167,900.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 23,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,969.50. This represents a 17.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

