Argent Trust Co Buys 200,531 Shares of Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE:PR)

Argent Trust Co raised its stake in Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE:PR – Free Report) by 892.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,531 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Permian Resources were worth $3,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 376.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Permian Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Permian Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in Permian Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Permian Resources by 30.8% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Permian Resources Price Performance

Permian Resources stock opened at $13.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.49. Permian Resources Corporation has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $16.33.

Permian Resources Dividend Announcement

Permian Resources ( NYSE:PR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Permian Resources had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 22.74%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Permian Resources Corporation will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PR shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Permian Resources from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.47.

About Permian Resources

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company’s assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

