Argent Trust Co Buys 1,803 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Argent Trust Co grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $2,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TTWO. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wedbush raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.05.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

TTWO opened at $220.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $233.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.18. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.24 and a 1-year high of $245.07. The company has a market cap of $40.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.69, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Activity

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 27,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.22, for a total transaction of $6,093,552.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 152,271 shares in the company, valued at $34,294,474.62. This trade represents a 15.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Karl Slatoff sold 216,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.75, for a total transaction of $48,911,220.75. Following the transaction, the president owned 1,206,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,350,895.25. This represents a 15.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 460,792 shares of company stock worth $104,014,443. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

