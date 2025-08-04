Argent Trust Co Acquires 3,538 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 39.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,420 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,538 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 36,177 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,853 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $9,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,149 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,631,000. Finally, Requisite Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 501.7% during the 1st quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 59,281 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $9,478,000 after purchasing an additional 49,428 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on FANG. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Friday, May 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $216.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.59.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $146.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.00 and a 1-year high of $202.87. The company has a market capitalization of $42.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.70.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.87. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.46%.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 10,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total transaction of $1,426,900.00. Following the sale, the president owned 120,645 shares in the company, valued at $17,214,835.05. This trade represents a 7.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Diamondback Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.