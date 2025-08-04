Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Bought by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $4,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 72,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,445,000 after buying an additional 29,349 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $4,918,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $819,000. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices Price Performance

ADI opened at $221.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.65 and a 52-week high of $247.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $231.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.64. The company has a market cap of $110.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.05.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 9.56%. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 107.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total value of $747,593.75. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 167,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,088,010.33. This trade represents a 1.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on ADI. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Analog Devices from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.89.

Analog Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

