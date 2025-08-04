Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 509,088 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 0.9% of Greenleaf Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $96,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Amazon.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $254.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total value of $960,666,409.97. Following the transaction, the insider owned 897,722,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,816,902,603.28. This trade represents a 0.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,099,537 shares of company stock valued at $5,674,394,548. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $214.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $218.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.03. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.61 and a 52 week high of $242.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

