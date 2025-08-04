Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Sold by J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,215 shares during the period. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ally Financial by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,895,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,990,000 after acquiring an additional 184,278 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 4,226,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,752,000 after purchasing an additional 192,295 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 4,202,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918,965 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Ally Financial by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,941,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,932,000 after buying an additional 863,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Ally Financial by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,458,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,535,000 after buying an additional 1,011,985 shares during the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ally Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Compass Point upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (up from $39.00) on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $37.04 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.52 and a 1-year high of $43.86.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.21. Ally Financial had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.92%.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

