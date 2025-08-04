Allianz SE Has $302,000 Stock Holdings in Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Allianz SE decreased its stake in shares of Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the period. Allianz SE’s holdings in Eaton were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 27,281.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,593,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $976,772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580,198 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $523,541,000. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $231,552,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,007,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $998,144,000 after acquiring an additional 588,370 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $145,077,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $355.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Eaton from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Eaton from $345.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Eaton from $326.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Eaton in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.89.

Eaton Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $381.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $149.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.18. Eaton Corporation, PLC has a 12-month low of $231.85 and a 12-month high of $399.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $350.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $317.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 7th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 7th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Craig Arnold sold 103,486 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.75, for a total value of $33,400,106.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 490,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,214,632. This trade represents a 17.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total value of $629,364.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,014.34. This represents a 38.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 156,660 shares of company stock worth $49,622,894. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

