Allianz SE Grows Position in Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE)

Allianz SE boosted its stake in shares of Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,510 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Allianz SE’s holdings in SEA were worth $3,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new stake in SEA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sava Infond d.o.o. purchased a new stake in SEA during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SEA by 100.0% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of SEA by 464.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 237 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SE opened at $154.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.60 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $55.00 and a 12 month high of $172.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $157.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.74.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. SEA had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sea Limited Sponsored ADR will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective (up previously from $165.00) on shares of SEA in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays raised their target price on SEA from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SEA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.82.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

