Allianz SE Decreases Stock Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Allianz SE trimmed its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 45.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,740 shares during the period. Allianz SE’s holdings in Edison International were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Edison International by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 475,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,995,000 after purchasing an additional 15,889 shares during the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,353,000. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Edison International by 131.8% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 593,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,411,000 after buying an additional 337,628 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Edison International by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Edison International by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,210,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,639,000 after buying an additional 112,588 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EIX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Edison International from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Edison International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Edison International from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Edison International in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Edison International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.35.

Edison International Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of EIX opened at $53.09 on Monday. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $47.73 and a fifty-two week high of $88.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.44. The firm has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 16.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.8275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 7th. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.2%. Edison International’s payout ratio is presently 48.60%.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

