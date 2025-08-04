Allianz SE Buys 1,151 Shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK)

Allianz SE grew its position in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 35.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,391 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Allianz SE’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elefante Mark B bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth $337,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Stryker by 3.4% during the first quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 98,216 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $36,561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 174,871 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $65,096,000 after buying an additional 3,341 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,840,000. Finally, Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 10.2% during the first quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 90,187 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,572,000 after acquiring an additional 8,353 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Stryker from $405.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Stryker from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price target (up previously from $443.00) on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $429.35.

Stryker Stock Down 3.6%

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $378.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $387.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $380.38. Stryker Corporation has a 52-week low of $314.93 and a 52-week high of $406.19.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 23.94%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 44.50%.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.96, for a total transaction of $75,392,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,417,326 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,195,208.96. This trade represents a 5.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.