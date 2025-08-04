Alberta Investment Management Corp Purchases 500 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 4,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its position in American Water Works by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in American Water Works by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in American Water Works by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 6,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AWK stock opened at $145.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.32. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $118.74 and a one year high of $155.50.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.8275 per share. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 12th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.64%.

In related news, CAO Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total transaction of $404,766.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 7,572 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,916.16. This trade represents a 27.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on AWK shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on American Water Works from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 target price (up from $154.00) on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on American Water Works from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on American Water Works from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on American Water Works from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.00.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

