8,501 Shares in Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD) Acquired by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UPBD. Clark Estates Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Upbound Group in the 1st quarter worth $1,845,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Upbound Group by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in shares of Upbound Group by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 243,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,844,000 after buying an additional 65,616 shares during the last quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Upbound Group by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC now owns 9,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Upbound Group in the 1st quarter worth $366,000. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other Upbound Group news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 1,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.90 per share, with a total value of $42,812.70. Following the purchase, the director owned 89,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,315,460. This trade represents a 1.88% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on UPBD
Upbound Group Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:UPBD opened at $20.72 on Monday. Upbound Group, Inc. has a one year low of $19.65 and a one year high of $36.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 0.83.
Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.07. Upbound Group had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Upbound Group, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Upbound Group Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.5%. Upbound Group’s dividend payout ratio is 87.64%.
Upbound Group Profile
Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Upbound Group
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Why Teradyne’s 19% Rally Is Just Getting Started
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Buy the Dip on 3 Overlooked Names With Major Potential
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Bitcoin and Dividends: A Winning Combo in These 3 ETFs
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Upbound Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upbound Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.