8,501 Shares in Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD) Acquired by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UPBD. Clark Estates Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Upbound Group in the 1st quarter worth $1,845,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Upbound Group by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in shares of Upbound Group by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 243,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,844,000 after buying an additional 65,616 shares during the last quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Upbound Group by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC now owns 9,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Upbound Group in the 1st quarter worth $366,000. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Upbound Group news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 1,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.90 per share, with a total value of $42,812.70. Following the purchase, the director owned 89,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,315,460. This trade represents a 1.88% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Upbound Group in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

Upbound Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UPBD opened at $20.72 on Monday. Upbound Group, Inc. has a one year low of $19.65 and a one year high of $36.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.07. Upbound Group had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Upbound Group, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Upbound Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.5%. Upbound Group’s dividend payout ratio is 87.64%.

Upbound Group Profile

Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

Further Reading

