2,443 Shares in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) Acquired by Baker Avenue Asset Management LP

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,443 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 123.2% during the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $99.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.90. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a 52-week low of $60.93 and a 52-week high of $103.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.12.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.21. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 25th. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.38.

Insider Activity at Bank of New York Mellon

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.45, for a total transaction of $1,969,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 35,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,071.75. This represents a 36.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

