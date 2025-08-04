1,370 Shares in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Acquired by Avalon Trust Co

Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 561,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,016,000 after buying an additional 56,006 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 3,140.9% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 44,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 42,716 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,515,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Jack E. Corrigan purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.93 per share, for a total transaction of $91,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $343,950. The trade was a 36.36% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.90.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Up 1.4%

NYSE AMH opened at $35.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $31.68 and a fifty-two week high of $41.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.28. The stock has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.72.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 23.72% and a return on equity of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $457.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is presently 108.11%.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

