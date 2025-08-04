1,151 Shares in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) Bought by Cheviot Value Management LLC

Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,938,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $973,119,000 after acquiring an additional 429,252 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,850,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $472,077,000 after purchasing an additional 529,513 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Valero Energy by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,864,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $351,151,000 after purchasing an additional 525,255 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,450,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $177,814,000 after purchasing an additional 277,092 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Valero Energy by 15,395.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,355,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $179,047,000 after buying an additional 1,346,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Valero Energy stock opened at $133.17 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $41.37 billion, a PE ratio of 55.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.03. Valero Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $99.00 and a twelve month high of $155.12.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $29.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 0.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 188.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VLO shares. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Valero Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.47.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

