Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Position Lowered by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $62,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Investment Management LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoge Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Hoge Financial Services LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO stock opened at $571.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $694.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $563.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $539.07. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $442.80 and a one year high of $588.16.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

