Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) Short Interest Update

Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 12,230,000 shares, anincreaseof9,477.1% from the June 30th total of 127,700 shares. Approximately3.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately3.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Valero Energy Stock Down 3.0%
NYSE:VLO opened at $133.17 on Friday. Valero Energy has a 1 year low of $99.00 and a 1 year high of $155.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $41.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.49, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.13.
Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.62. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $29.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Valero Energy will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.
Valero Energy Announces Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the second quarter worth about $26,000. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 156.6% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VLO shares. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Valero Energy from $156.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded Valero Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Valero Energy from $152.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.47.
Get Our Latest Report on Valero Energy
Valero Energy Company Profile
Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Valero Energy
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Bitcoin and Dividends: A Winning Combo in These 3 ETFs
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Is PG&E an AI Power Play? Why Options Traders Are Betting Big
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 07/28 – 08/01
Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.