Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) Short Interest Update

Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 12,230,000 shares, an increase of 9,477.1% from the June 30th total of 127,700 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the company's shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Valero Energy Stock Down 3.0%

NYSE:VLO opened at $133.17 on Friday. Valero Energy has a 1 year low of $99.00 and a 1 year high of $155.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $41.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.49, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.13.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.62. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $29.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Valero Energy will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 188.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the second quarter worth about $26,000. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 156.6% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VLO shares. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Valero Energy from $156.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded Valero Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Valero Energy from $152.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.47.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Featured Stories

