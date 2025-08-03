US Bancorp DE Trims Holdings in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,476 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.08% of Dover worth $19,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DOV. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Dover by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Dover by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Dover by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 3,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth $9,553,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Dover by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 52,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,838,000 after buying an additional 11,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DOV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Dover from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 price objective (up from $202.00) on shares of Dover in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Dover from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Dover from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Dover from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dover presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.92.

Dover Trading Down 3.4%

Dover stock opened at $174.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $182.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.95. Dover Corporation has a one year low of $143.04 and a one year high of $222.31. The stock has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.26.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.05. Dover had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 29.29%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dover Corporation will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dover

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.