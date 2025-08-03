UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Takes Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AWK. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its position in American Water Works by 24.1% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 4,532,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $668,566,000 after purchasing an additional 878,951 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in American Water Works by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,695,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $335,592,000 after purchasing an additional 747,316 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in American Water Works by 20,534.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 615,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,770,000 after purchasing an additional 612,324 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,142,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $391,205,000 after acquiring an additional 414,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 980,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,074,000 after acquiring an additional 351,533 shares during the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at American Water Works

In related news, CAO Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,825 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total value of $404,766.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 7,572 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,916.16. The trade was a 27.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Water Works Trading Up 3.9%

NYSE AWK opened at $145.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.35. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $118.74 and a one year high of $155.50. The firm has a market cap of $28.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.65.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.05). American Water Works had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be paid a $0.8275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 59.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AWK. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of American Water Works from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of American Water Works from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 price target (up from $154.00) on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.00.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Stories

