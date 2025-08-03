United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Buys 300 Shares of AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP)

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund boosted its stake in AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its position in AppLovin by 115.0% during the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in AppLovin by 11.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in AppLovin by 12.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 308,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,618,000 after buying an additional 33,068 shares during the period. Castellan Group lifted its position in AppLovin by 31.3% during the first quarter. Castellan Group now owns 38,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,079,000 after buying an additional 9,068 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in AppLovin during the first quarter valued at $3,789,000. Institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective (down previously from $560.00) on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on AppLovin from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on AppLovin from $335.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $470.00 price objective (up previously from $455.00) on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Scotiabank raised AppLovin to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $447.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at AppLovin

In other AppLovin news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 34,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.64, for a total transaction of $12,294,648.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 70,889 shares in the company, valued at $25,069,185.96. The trade was a 32.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Herald Y. Chen sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.91, for a total value of $41,991,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 181,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,393,806.39. This represents a 35.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,212,968 shares of company stock worth $455,062,980. 13.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AppLovin Stock Down 3.0%

APP opened at $379.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $363.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $337.54. AppLovin Corporation has a twelve month low of $60.67 and a twelve month high of $525.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.44, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 2.43.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. AppLovin had a net margin of 37.38% and a return on equity of 224.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

