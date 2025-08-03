Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by Avalon Trust Co

Avalon Trust Co grew its stake in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,004 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Avalon Trust Co’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNP. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 27,502.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,491,151 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $588,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482,126 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,395,364 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,370,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,178 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,968,658 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,133,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294,643 shares during the period. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $273,361,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Union Pacific by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,962,650 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,587,763,000 after acquiring an additional 920,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $263.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Baird R W upgraded shares of Union Pacific to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $244.00 to $238.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.21.

Union Pacific Trading Down 1.2%

Union Pacific stock opened at $219.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.06. Union Pacific Corporation has a 12-month low of $204.66 and a 12-month high of $258.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.43% and a return on equity of 41.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

