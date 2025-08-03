Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Bought by J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG grew its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 61.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,622 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,394 shares during the quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG’s holdings in Trimble were worth $6,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trimble in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,421 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,839 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 21,871 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,360 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 5,472 shares during the period. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TRMB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Trimble from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Trimble from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.14.

NASDAQ TRMB opened at $82.64 on Friday. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.65 and a 12 month high of $86.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.23.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $840.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.45 million. Trimble had a net margin of 42.40% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total value of $591,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 114,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,059,357.94. This trade represents a 6.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark David Schwartz sold 1,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $112,320.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 21,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,680,080. The trade was a 6.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,047 shares of company stock valued at $1,538,152 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

