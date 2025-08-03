TIAA Trust National Association Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

TIAA Trust National Association decreased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 701 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $8,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mechanics Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000.

IVW opened at $111.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.60 and a 200 day moving average of $101.60. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $79.31 and a 52-week high of $115.69. The stock has a market cap of $61.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

