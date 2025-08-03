TIAA Trust National Association Has $6.29 Million Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

TIAA Trust National Association cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,526 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,788,000. US Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 226,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,918,000 after acquiring an additional 23,542 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 58,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 6,220 shares in the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,295,000. Finally, Aegis Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. Aegis Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.7%

EEM stock opened at $48.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.08. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $38.19 and a 1-year high of $49.96. The firm has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.74.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

