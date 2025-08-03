Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

TENB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Tenable from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Tenable in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Tenable from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on Tenable from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tenable in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.06.

Tenable Trading Down 2.4%

NASDAQ TENB opened at $30.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.06. Tenable has a 12 month low of $28.75 and a 12 month high of $45.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.62 and a beta of 0.76.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $247.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.15 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 3.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenable will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tenable news, CEO Stephen A. Vintz sold 3,386 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $109,875.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 328,008 shares in the company, valued at $10,643,859.60. The trade was a 1.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark C. Thurmond sold 2,483 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $80,573.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 72,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,359,991.15. This trade represents a 3.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,815 shares of company stock worth $669,797 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TENB. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Tenable by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 129,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 11,469 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Tenable by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 171,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,799,000 after purchasing an additional 15,691 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Tenable by 184.7% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 209,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,074,000 after purchasing an additional 135,848 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tenable by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 4,628 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Tenable by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 58,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 8,743 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

