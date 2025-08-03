Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,929 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,847 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DSG Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. DSG Capital Advisors LLC now owns 156,644 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,347,000 after acquiring an additional 21,726 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC now owns 14,354 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 20.0% in the first quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,262,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Correct Capital Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 44.7% in the first quarter. Correct Capital Wealth Management now owns 13,556 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 64.7% in the first quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 8,507 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total transaction of $4,328,100.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 246,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,703,849.54. This trade represents a 15.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $99.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.17. The company has a market cap of $45.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.22. Target Corporation has a 12 month low of $87.35 and a 12 month high of $167.40.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $24.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.54 billion. Target had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Target Corporation will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 49.23%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TGT. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Target from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Target from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Target from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Target from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.65.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

