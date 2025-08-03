SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Bought by Prairieview Wealth Partners LLC

Prairieview Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Prairieview Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Prairieview Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPYV. Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5,184.5% in the fourth quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 16,144,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,654,000 after acquiring an additional 15,839,453 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 167.3% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 4,406,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757,825 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 172.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,534,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237,528 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,343,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305,783 shares during the period. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 32.7% in the first quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,394,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,736 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $52.12 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $44.39 and a one year high of $55.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.19. The company has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

