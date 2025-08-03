Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Baker Avenue Asset Management LP

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP reduced its position in shares of Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,791 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Southern were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of Southern by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the first quarter worth $39,000. Elequin Capital LP grew its stake in Southern by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Southern from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Southern from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Southern in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Southern from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.29.

Southern Price Performance

SO stock opened at $94.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $104.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.46. Southern Company has a twelve month low of $80.46 and a twelve month high of $96.44.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. Southern had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Southern Company will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. Southern’s payout ratio is 76.09%.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In related news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 13,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 93,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,897,795. This trade represents a 12.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Southern

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.