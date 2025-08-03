Scotia Capital Inc. Raises Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 23.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 459,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 88,599 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $42,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BOND. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 54.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,376,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $219,744,000 after purchasing an additional 833,391 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,154,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $384,194,000 after buying an additional 415,209 shares during the period. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 155.5% in the first quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 610,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,490,000 after buying an additional 371,786 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,438,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 22.0% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,808,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $167,249,000 after buying an additional 326,633 shares during the period.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BOND opened at $92.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.25. Pimco Total Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.95 and a fifty-two week high of $95.32. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.18.

About Pimco Total Return ETF

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

