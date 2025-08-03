Scotia Capital Inc. Has $27.32 Million Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Scotia Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 260,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,886 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $27,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Diageo by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its position in Diageo by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Diageo by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Stock Performance

DEO stock opened at $97.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.75. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $97.10 and a 1-year high of $142.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $54.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DEO

Diageo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.