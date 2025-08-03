Reviewing lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) & Wacoal (OTCMKTS:WACLY)

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) and Wacoal (OTCMKTS:WACLY – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for lululemon athletica and Wacoal, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get lululemon athletica alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score lululemon athletica 1 13 16 1 2.55 Wacoal 0 0 0 0 0.00

lululemon athletica presently has a consensus price target of $331.80, suggesting a potential upside of 71.63%. Given lululemon athletica’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe lululemon athletica is more favorable than Wacoal.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets lululemon athletica 16.82% 43.48% 25.05% Wacoal 4.06% 3.39% 2.48%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares lululemon athletica and Wacoal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

85.2% of lululemon athletica shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of lululemon athletica shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Wacoal shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares lululemon athletica and Wacoal”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio lululemon athletica $10.59 billion 2.19 $1.81 billion $14.76 13.10 Wacoal $1.14 billion 1.51 $46.13 million $4.29 38.81

lululemon athletica has higher revenue and earnings than Wacoal. lululemon athletica is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wacoal, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

lululemon athletica has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wacoal has a beta of -0.08, suggesting that its share price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

lululemon athletica beats Wacoal on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About lululemon athletica

(Get Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories. The company sells its products through a chain of company-operated stores; outlets; interactive workout platform; yoga and fitness studios, university campus retailers, and other partners; license and supply arrangements; and temporary locations, as well as through mobile apps and lululemon.com e-commerce website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, Mainland China, Australia, South Korea, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand, Taiwan, Singapore, Malaysia, Macau, Thailand, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Ireland, Spain, the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Lululemon Athletica Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About Wacoal

(Get Free Report)

Wacoal Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacturing, wholesale, and retail sale of intimate apparel, outerwear, sportswear, and other textile products and accessories in Japan, Asia, Oceania, the United States, and Europe. The company operates through Wacoal Business (Domestic), Wacoal Business (Overseas), Peach John Business, and Other Businesses segments. It offers intimate apparel mainly women’s foundation wear, lingerie, nightwear and children’s underwear; and outerwear, sportswear, and other textile products and accessories. The company also engages in the restaurant, cultural and service-related businesses; and manufacture and sale of mannequins and fixtures, interior design work, and other textile-related businesses. It offers products through department stores, general merchandisers, and other general retailers in Japan, as well as directly managed retail stores, E-commerce websites, and distributors in Japan and internationally. Wacoal Holdings Corp. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for lululemon athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for lululemon athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.