Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Acquired by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 58.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,374 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 344.4% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 40 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Curat Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, American National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on REGN. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $662.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $759.00 to $652.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $695.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $917.00 to $804.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $837.61.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $558.87 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $538.05 and a 200-day moving average of $603.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The company has a market capitalization of $60.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.33. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $476.49 and a 1-year high of $1,211.20.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.96%.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.