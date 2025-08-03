RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC) Sets New 12-Month High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $405.18 and last traded at $399.91, with a volume of 104625 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $387.34.

The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.10. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $436.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on RBC. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $375.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $480.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $405.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $415.00 price target (up previously from $390.00) on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $421.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at RBC Bearings

In related news, COO Daniel A. Bergeron sold 31,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.28, for a total value of $11,895,918.96. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 111,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,262,037.52. This trade represents a 21.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael H. Ambrose sold 595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.32, for a total transaction of $218,555.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,985 shares in the company, valued at $2,565,730.20. The trade was a 7.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,973 shares of company stock worth $29,186,872. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of RBC Bearings

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 50.8% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 21.3% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the first quarter valued at approximately $296,000.

RBC Bearings Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 50.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $380.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $354.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Featured Stories

