R Squared Ltd Takes $239,000 Position in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE)

R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Ameren by 29.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. 79.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameren alerts:

Ameren Price Performance

NYSE:AEE opened at $102.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.33. The stock has a market cap of $27.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.45. Ameren Corporation has a 52 week low of $78.91 and a 52 week high of $104.10.

Ameren Announces Dividend

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 14.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ameren Corporation will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on AEE. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ameren from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Ameren from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. KeyCorp set a $104.00 target price on Ameren and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Ameren from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameren has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.36.

View Our Latest Report on Ameren

Ameren Profile

(Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.