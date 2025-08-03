R Squared Ltd Has $226,000 Stock Holdings in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC)

R Squared Ltd increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 106.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 970 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. R Squared Ltd’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VMC. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 21.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 951 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 42.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,798 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after buying an additional 4,678 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 24.3% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 921 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 27.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 969 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Vulcan Materials Stock Down 0.0%

NYSE:VMC opened at $274.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $36.27 billion, a PE ratio of 38.35, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.83. Vulcan Materials Company has a 52-week low of $215.08 and a 52-week high of $298.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $257.55.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 12.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vulcan Materials Company will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on VMC. Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Vulcan Materials from $303.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $318.00 in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Argus upgraded Vulcan Materials to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $302.45.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on VMC

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 2,832 shares in the company, valued at $764,640. This trade represents a 34.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vulcan Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.