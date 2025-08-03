R Squared Ltd Decreases Stake in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

R Squared Ltd decreased its position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 966 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd’s holdings in New York Times were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of New York Times by 258.2% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 401,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,892,000 after acquiring an additional 289,091 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of New York Times by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 39,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 17,568 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp purchased a new stake in shares of New York Times during the 1st quarter valued at $466,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of New York Times by 432.7% during the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 9,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 8,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in shares of New York Times by 129.7% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 54,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 30,801 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NYT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of New York Times from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of New York Times in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.40.

Insider Activity

In other New York Times news, EVP William Bardeen sold 2,500 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.83, for a total transaction of $142,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $950,595.41. The trade was a 13.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David S. Perpich sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total transaction of $224,720.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 27,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,826.42. This represents a 12.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,490 shares of company stock worth $479,728. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

New York Times Stock Up 0.7%

NYT opened at $52.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.04. The New York Times Company has a twelve month low of $44.83 and a twelve month high of $58.16.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. New York Times had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The business had revenue of $635.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. New York Times’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New York Times Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. New York Times’s payout ratio is 39.13%.

New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

Further Reading

